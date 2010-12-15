Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:19 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

Jensen Audio Visual Helps Connect New 9-1-1 Center

San Luis Obispo facility outfitted with touch-screen system to bolster communications

By Julie Fishman | December 15, 2010 | 7:17 p.m.

Jensen Audio Visual has completed work on the new 9-1-1 dispatch center in San Luis Obispo.

The project was 10 years in the making for San Luis Obispo, achieving its goals to ensure that all 9-1-1 calls are responded to quickly and professionally.

The new state-of-the-art system was designed to offer vital safety services and a comfortable professional facility for the 9-1-1 officers. To help achieve these goals, Jensen AV programmed and installed a custom AMX touch-screen system that will be used by the dispatchers to manage the incoming calls and monitor on and off-site locations. The system includes electronic access control at the facility and remote visibility/sound coming from the county jail cells — all from the touch of a button.

“We regularly design and install network operation centers for corporate clients, but this was an ideal opportunity to work on a public emergency operation center. The San Luis Obispo project was a perfect match for our skills,” said Kelly Jensen Magne, president of Jensen Audio Visual. “Our team delivered a robust AMX touch-screen system that will control everything from room temperature to the information the 9-1-1 dispatchers need to access as they field emergency calls. I am very proud of our achievement.”

— Julie Fishman is a manager for Jensen Audio Visual.

