Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:15 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Declares Mistrial in Lyons Double-Murder Trial

Testimony from the defendant's brother is ruled prejudicial; attorneys will set a new trial date

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 15, 2010 | 9:50 p.m.

A judge has declared a mistrial in the Corey Lyons double homicide trial, so attorneys will meet Friday to set a new trial date, Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss said.

Defense attorney Bob Sanger objected to the prejudicial testimony of Tom Lyons, the brother of the defendant, Corey Lyons, and victim Daniel Lyons.

Corey Lyons is accused of shooting his brother and brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home in May 2009. Various family members have testified, including Corey Lyons’ siblings and wife, Mildred.

In response to a question from Auchincloss, Tom Lyons apparently answered that multiple family members believed that Corey Lyons had committed the crimes, which Sanger successfully argued was prejudicial.

The jury and four alternates were selected in October and have been listening to testimony for more than a month. Now, both attorneys will have to start from scratch with jury selection.

Testimony in the trial focused on the lawsuit between Corey and Daniel Lyons regarding the construction of the Mesa home and events of the morning in question.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 