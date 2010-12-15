Judge Declares Mistrial in Lyons Double-Murder Trial

Testimony from the defendant's brother is ruled prejudicial; attorneys will set a new trial date

A judge has declared a mistrial in the Corey Lyons double homicide trial, so attorneys will meet Friday to set a new trial date, Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss said.

Defense attorney Bob Sanger objected to the prejudicial testimony of Tom Lyons, the brother of the defendant, Corey Lyons, and victim Daniel Lyons.

Corey Lyons is accused of shooting his brother and brother’s life partner, Barbara Scharton, in their Mesa home in May 2009. Various family members have testified, including Corey Lyons’ siblings and wife, Mildred.

In response to a question from Auchincloss, Tom Lyons apparently answered that multiple family members believed that Corey Lyons had committed the crimes, which Sanger successfully argued was prejudicial.

The jury and four alternates were selected in October and have been listening to testimony for more than a month. Now, both attorneys will have to start from scratch with jury selection.

Testimony in the trial focused on the lawsuit between Corey and Daniel Lyons regarding the construction of the Mesa home and events of the morning in question.

