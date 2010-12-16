Ex-County CEO Mike Brown Joins COLAB

Mike Brown, who retired as Santa Barbara County’s chief executive in October after 14 years in the position, was named governmental affairs director of the nonprofit Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, COLAB officials announced Wednesday.

Brown was appointed county CEO by the Board of Supervisors in 1996, the capstone of a public-service career that included stints as city manager in Berkeley and Tucson; deputy city manager of Hartford, Conn.; and chief deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Housing. Although he announced his retirement from the county in October 2009, the supervisors asked him to stay on for another year to help them deal with a worsening financial picture. He was succeeded as CEO last month by Chandra Wallar.

According to a joint statement issued by Tobe Plough, board chairman of COLAB Santa Barbara County, and Alan Volbrecht, board chairman of COLAB San Luis Obispo County, Brown will start work Jan. 4 and his primary duties will be in San Luis Obispo County. Brown lives in Santa Ynez.

“COLAB has been active on the Central Coast for 20 years, serving as business advocates and as a government watchdog,” Andy Caldwell, COLAB’s executive director, said in the statement. “Our goal is to help the decision makers understand the impacts that policies and regulations will have on the ability of the private sector to create jobs and generate the healthy tax base we need to fund essential services for all county residents.

“To this end, we could not have found a more stellar individual to help lead our counties back to fiscal health and well being via our participation in local government affairs.”

Plough echoed Caldwell’s praise.

“Mike Brown brings a wealth of experience and expertise from the public-sector perspective,” he said. “Combining his knowledge and skills with that of Mr. Caldwell is going to create quite a dynamic team.”

During Brown’s 41-year public-service career, he earned national recognition for his expertise in government budgets and finance, land use, regulatory issues, public policy development and organizational performance management. As county CEO, he was a staunch supporter of agriculture, ranching and farming.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .