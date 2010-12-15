New Contract with MarBorg Seen as Boost for UCSB Sustainability

Campus officials say the agreement will help them achieve goals of 100 percent waste diversion by 2020

A new four-year waste management contract with MarBorg Industries is being hailed by UCSB officials as a significant step toward UCSB’s goal of becoming one of the most sustainable campuses in the country.

The contract, approved recently by the Regents of the University of California, will remain in effect until 2014.

It stipulates that MarBorg will process all of UCSB’s solid waste through its recycling facility in Santa Barbara. In addition, MarBorg will collect and compost all campus food waste.

In addition, MarBorg will purchase a compressed natural gas vehicle to haul away UCSB’s waste. The company also will install 30 subterranean bins on campus in the next year to help divert the campus’s green waste from the Santa Barbara landfill, and will continue to pay UCSB $25 for every ton of commingled recyclable materials collected from the campus.

“The renegotiation of UCSB’s waste management contract reinforces the campus’ unwavering commitment to preserving Santa Barbara’s natural resources and mitigating our environmental impact,” said Ron Cortez, associate vice chancellor and co-chair of the Chancellor’s Sustainability Committee. “This contract provides new resources to UCSB’s already robust recycling programs.”

Grant Keefe, UCSB’s new sustainability coordinator, said the agreement will help the campus achieve goals of 100 percent waste diversion by 2020 and minimizing its carbon footprint.

“UCSB continues to excel as a leader in sustainability, with concentrations in waste diversion, energy efficiency improvements, water conservation initiatives, local food projects, alternative transportation programs and environmental research,” Keefe said.