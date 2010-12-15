Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:27 am | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 

New Contract with MarBorg Seen as Boost for UCSB Sustainability

Campus officials say the agreement will help them achieve goals of 100 percent waste diversion by 2020

By UCSB | December 15, 2010 | 3:41 p.m.

A new four-year waste management contract with MarBorg Industries is being hailed by UCSB officials as a significant step toward UCSB’s goal of becoming one of the most sustainable campuses in the country.

The contract, approved recently by the Regents of the University of California, will remain in effect until 2014.

It stipulates that MarBorg will process all of UCSB’s solid waste through its recycling facility in Santa Barbara. In addition, MarBorg will collect and compost all campus food waste.

In addition, MarBorg will purchase a compressed natural gas vehicle to haul away UCSB’s waste. The company also will install 30 subterranean bins on campus in the next year to help divert the campus’s green waste from the Santa Barbara landfill, and will continue to pay UCSB $25 for every ton of commingled recyclable materials collected from the campus.

“The renegotiation of UCSB’s waste management contract reinforces the campus’ unwavering commitment to preserving Santa Barbara’s natural resources and mitigating our environmental impact,” said Ron Cortez, associate vice chancellor and co-chair of the Chancellor’s Sustainability Committee. “This contract provides new resources to UCSB’s already robust recycling programs.”

Grant Keefe, UCSB’s new sustainability coordinator, said the agreement will help the campus achieve goals of 100 percent waste diversion by 2020 and minimizing its carbon footprint.

“UCSB continues to excel as a leader in sustainability, with concentrations in waste diversion, energy efficiency improvements, water conservation initiatives, local food projects, alternative transportation programs and environmental research,” Keefe said.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 