Noozhawk’s ‘Fun and Fit’ Twins Hit Airwaves with Radio Advice Show

Noozhawk columnists and fitness professionals Kymberly Williams-Evans, MA, and Alexandra Williams, MA, better known as “Fun and Fit,” launched an online radio show this week on Women’s Radio.

Their new show offers answers to audiences’ fitness questions, shares Fun Fit Facts, faces Freak Out Fit Facts head-on, and helps listeners cut through the hype and fat to reach their fitness goals.

Learn, laugh and live it up on your road to health and fitness by getting practical information with each episode.

“If Noozhawk readers listen to our introductory interview, they will discover that being an international fitness pro makes the perfect cover for a spy,” younger twin Williams-Evans quipped.

“More to the point,” Williams said, “get six tips right away from our first episode for getting through the holidays successfully.”

“Our goal is to produce at least two radio episodes each week, with each episode maxing out at a listenable eight to 10 minutes each,” Williams-Evans said. “Some shows offer great suggestions in three minutes. We know people want quick, accessible solutions to their workout challenges. As well, we hope that by making each show fairly short, listeners will have time to go get active.”

Read their Fun and Fit advice column weekly on Noozhawk, listen to them on air at Women’s Radio online and catch their blog any time at funandfit.org.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .