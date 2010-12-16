Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:11 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

‘Pineapple Express’ Nears California Pushing Gray, Wet Weather

Heavy rain in forecast for Friday night, Saturday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 16, 2010 | 12:15 a.m.

Scattered drizzle, a few showers and heavy clouds began moving ashore along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Wednesday as a “pineapple express” storm — a band of heavy rain originating near Hawaii — edged closer to California.

The National Weather Service said the storm is due to arrive Friday night and remain through at least Monday, dumping significant rainfall throughout Southern California. Weather officials said the heaviest rain should occur north of Point Conception but they added that an unsettled, moist subtropical jet stream was making predictions hard to come by.

Although Thursday is expected to be partly sunny, temperatures should be in the 50s the next few days with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

According to the weather service forecast, steady rain will develop along the South Coast on Friday night and continue through midday Saturday, with a second surge of rain developing Saturday night and continuing Sunday. Several inches of rain are possible from the storm, which may be accompanied by high winds.

In anticipation of the heavy rain, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department has made sandbags available at two South Coast locations:

» At the end of County Dump Road by the South Coast Recycling & County Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Next to county Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road

While another subtropical storm is likely to arrive Tuesday with heavy rain, conditions should taper off to showers through Christmas Eve. At least for now, the Christmas Day forecast is partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

Click here for the county Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

To follow the storm’s progress, click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

