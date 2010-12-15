Radius Group Leases Out Fairview Avenue Office Building in Goleta

The amenities and location help sell tenants on the newly constructed complex

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced Wednesday that it has leased all available space inside the newly constructed office building at 420 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The 73,000-square-foot Class A office building, owned by The Towbes Group, includes tenants Yardi Systems, Tecolote Research, Autoliv, Snyder Law and Three Pickles deli.

Radius Group agent Paul Gamberdella said the building is one of the few buildings that has been constructed in Goleta in the past few years, and that currently the office vacancy rate runs 14 percent to 16 percent.

“It’s a testament to how nice the building is,” he said. “It has repositioned that part of Goleta as a place to be for office tenants.”

Gamberdella said he credits The Towbes Group for designing a well-planned building.

“There’s an on-site fitness facility. Three Pickles provides easy access to food and catering, which was a big selling point for a lot of tenants,” he said. “Proximity to retail amenities and the airport make it a great destination. Snyder Law was once located in downtown Santa Barbara, but their willingness to move is a testament to the great location.”

— Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.