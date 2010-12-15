Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:14 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Radius Group Leases Out Fairview Avenue Office Building in Goleta

The amenities and location help sell tenants on the newly constructed complex

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | December 15, 2010 | 10:25 p.m.

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate Inc. announced Wednesday that it has leased all available space inside the newly constructed office building at 420 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.

The 73,000-square-foot Class A office building, owned by The Towbes Group, includes tenants Yardi Systems, Tecolote Research, Autoliv, Snyder Law and Three Pickles deli.

Radius Group agent Paul Gamberdella said the building is one of the few buildings that has been constructed in Goleta in the past few years, and that currently the office vacancy rate runs 14 percent to 16 percent.

“It’s a testament to how nice the building is,” he said. “It has repositioned that part of Goleta as a place to be for office tenants.”

Gamberdella said he credits The Towbes Group for designing a well-planned building.

“There’s an on-site fitness facility. Three Pickles provides easy access to food and catering, which was a big selling point for a lot of tenants,” he said. “Proximity to retail amenities and the airport make it a great destination. Snyder Law was once located in downtown Santa Barbara, but their willingness to move is a testament to the great location.”

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 