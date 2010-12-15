Williams Receives Assembly Committee Assignments

He will serve on the education, health, Assembly rules and veterans affairs committees

Assembly Speaker John Pérez has appointed freshman Assemblyman Das Williams to the Education Committee, Health Committee, Assembly Rules Committee and the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

“I am honored by these appointments. Education policy is a passion of mine, and the Education Committee gives me an opportunity to help craft solid California Education policy,” Williams said. “All Californians should have access to affordable health care, and as a member of the Health Committee I can help clamp down on runaway health-care costs.

“As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I will have the opportunity to ensure that the California Department of Veterans Affairs is offering quality programs to our veterans.”

Williams represents the 35th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura, and portions of Oxnard.

— James Joyce III is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.