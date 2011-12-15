Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:15 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Camarillo man dies in three-vehicle collision

CHP will investigate the accident between a pickup truck and a motorcycle

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | December 15, 2011 | 9:09 p.m.

A three-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 Thursday afternoon resulted in the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist.

Two men were driving their cars in the fast lane and Francisco Gabriel Zapata, of Camarillo, was riding his Harley Davidson behind them. When the cars slowed for traffic, Zapata applied his brakes but couldn’t slow down in time, California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said.

There was a collision between the three cars and Zapata was ejected off his motorcycle onto the road. Passersby tried to administer medical aid until two Santa Barbara City Fire Department engines responded to the accident, but the man died on the scene. The two other drivers, Pascual Morales of Oxnard and David Silva of Del Mar, pulled to the center divider to wait for CHP, Wayland said. Both southbound lanes were closed for about two-and-a-half hours to investigate the incident. CHP is still investigating the collision and alcohol isn’t suspected to be a factor.

The Fire Department used the incident to issue a word of caution to drivers Thursday as the holiday season approaches.

“During this busy holiday season, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone to use caution when driving due to the added number of vehicles on the road,” the statement read.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 