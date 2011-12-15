Camarillo man dies in three-vehicle collision

A three-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 101 Thursday afternoon resulted in the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist.



Two men were driving their cars in the fast lane and Francisco Gabriel Zapata, of Camarillo, was riding his Harley Davidson behind them. When the cars slowed for traffic, Zapata applied his brakes but couldn’t slow down in time, California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said.

There was a collision between the three cars and Zapata was ejected off his motorcycle onto the road. Passersby tried to administer medical aid until two Santa Barbara City Fire Department engines responded to the accident, but the man died on the scene. The two other drivers, Pascual Morales of Oxnard and David Silva of Del Mar, pulled to the center divider to wait for CHP, Wayland said. Both southbound lanes were closed for about two-and-a-half hours to investigate the incident. CHP is still investigating the collision and alcohol isn’t suspected to be a factor.

The Fire Department used the incident to issue a word of caution to drivers Thursday as the holiday season approaches.

“During this busy holiday season, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to remind everyone to use caution when driving due to the added number of vehicles on the road,” the statement read.

