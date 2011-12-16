Capps Applauds End of War in Iraq, Praises Troops

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Thursday about the official end of the war in Iraq and thanking military members for their service.

“As someone who opposed this war from the outset, I welcome the end of our military involvement in Iraq,” Capps said. “I deeply appreciate the sacrifices our men and women in uniform, and their families, have made in this difficult struggle. And I appreciate the president fulfilling his commitment to bringing our military presence in Iraq to a close.

“I think it is important to note, however, that regardless of how one feels about our involvement in Iraq, we must never let it diminish our support for our men and women in uniform and their families. We enjoy the freedoms this country has to offer because of their willingness to defend it, often at unimaginable cost, and it is important that their sacrifices on our behalf are honored with more than words. We must live up to the commitments we make to support them both while they serve and after they return to civilian life. We have a solemn responsibility to provide them the support which they have so dearly earned, like quality health care, an affordable education and the assurance of gainful employment.

“Despite the progress made by ending the war in Iraq, today is also a reminder that we must continue working towards a similar responsible end to military operations in Afghanistan and redouble our efforts on creating jobs and growing our economy at home.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.