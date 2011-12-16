Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Coast 2 Coast at La Arcada Toasts Its Grand Opening

Owners and longtime Santa Barbara residents Holly and Bob Murphy christen their specialty store with champagne

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | December 16, 2011 | 3:19 a.m.

The champagne was flowing Thursday night at Coast 2 Coast, a new store at La Arcada in Santa Barbara.

The specialty store held a private grand-opening event that featured the art of sabrage, or the “beheading” of a champagne bottle with a sabre. Christofle Silver president and CEO Nicolas Krafft did the honors and showcased his handcrafted luxury silverware.

“I wanted to create a unique boutique for Santa Barbara,” co-founder Holly Murphy said.

Coast 2 Coast, 1114 State St., is the only store between Los Angeles and San Francisco that carriers the Christofle Limited Edition Collection from Paris.

“The location is perfect, the Santa Barbara atmosphere is wonderful, the store is beautiful,” Krafft said. “They’re well-connected and the surrounding stores are high-quality, which makes a perfect fit for Christofle.”

The specialty store has been open for about four weeks, taking the place of Hampstead Village, which moved to 1100 State St. The two-story, 2,000-square-foot store features Christofle silver and crystal, vintage jewelry, luxury tabletop products and gifts.

“The response we’ve gotten so far in such a short amount of time is amazing,” co-founder Bob Murphy said. “It seems that people want unique things in Santa Barbara.”

Business has been good as the couple rushed to get it open before the holiday season. The 25-year Santa Barbara residents said they hope specialty stores are making a comeback.

“It’s an excellent time,” Holly Murphy said. “Our customers say we’re so happy to have a place like this. Specialty boutiques in Santa Barbara are coming back. A couple years ago they were closing, and now that we’re here they have been loving it.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 