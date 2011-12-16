Coast 2 Coast at La Arcada Toasts Its Grand Opening

Owners and longtime Santa Barbara residents Holly and Bob Murphy christen their specialty store with champagne

The champagne was flowing Thursday night at Coast 2 Coast, a new store at La Arcada in Santa Barbara.

The specialty store held a private grand-opening event that featured the art of sabrage, or the “beheading” of a champagne bottle with a sabre. Christofle Silver president and CEO Nicolas Krafft did the honors and showcased his handcrafted luxury silverware.

“I wanted to create a unique boutique for Santa Barbara,” co-founder Holly Murphy said.

Coast 2 Coast, 1114 State St., is the only store between Los Angeles and San Francisco that carriers the Christofle Limited Edition Collection from Paris.

“The location is perfect, the Santa Barbara atmosphere is wonderful, the store is beautiful,” Krafft said. “They’re well-connected and the surrounding stores are high-quality, which makes a perfect fit for Christofle.”

The specialty store has been open for about four weeks, taking the place of Hampstead Village, which moved to 1100 State St. The two-story, 2,000-square-foot store features Christofle silver and crystal, vintage jewelry, luxury tabletop products and gifts.

“The response we’ve gotten so far in such a short amount of time is amazing,” co-founder Bob Murphy said. “It seems that people want unique things in Santa Barbara.”

Business has been good as the couple rushed to get it open before the holiday season. The 25-year Santa Barbara residents said they hope specialty stores are making a comeback.

“It’s an excellent time,” Holly Murphy said. “Our customers say we’re so happy to have a place like this. Specialty boutiques in Santa Barbara are coming back. A couple years ago they were closing, and now that we’re here they have been loving it.”

