California Judicial Council Cancels Two Courthouse Projects; Santa Barbara Plan Still on Track

The California Judicial Council has canceled two small courthouse construction projects and pushed all other project costs down 4 percent each, according to a spokeswoman.

Projects in Alpine and Sierra counties were canceled because of high cost and small caseloads, Judicial Council spokeswoman Teresa Ruano said in a statement.

Santa Barbara’s $151 million, 97,266-square-foot courthouse project is still on track to break ground by December 2014, according to county Superior Court Executive Officer Gary Blair.

It will be built using the 1.3-acre Hayward Properties at 1025 Santa Barbara St. It will consolidate the criminal and traffic courts, and add jury deliberation rooms, a self-help center, a waiting room for children, a holding area for jail inmates and attorney/client interview rooms. The project also plans to use the county Probation Department and Garden Street parking lots.

Senate Bill 1407 authorized funding for this and other construction projects in 2009.

