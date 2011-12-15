Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:54 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Offers Miniature Masterpieces

The ensemble will perform its last concert of the year on Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 15, 2011 | 11:43 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present its last concert of 2011 at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

George Enescu at about the time he wrote his Légende.
George Enescu at about the time he wrote his “Légende.”

The club members responsible for devising this program have managed to gather a quite astonishing variety of music and musicians into the one-hour frame of the concert.

We will begin with two pieces for solo oboe by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) — the Fantasia in D-Minor and the Fantasia in Bb-Major — played by oboist Adelle Rodkey. Then, trumpeter Nik Valinsky and pianist Eric Valinsky (they might be related) will perform the Légende (1906) of George Enescu (1881-1955), followed by soprano Annie Thompson singing the Six Songs, Opus 4 — “Oh stay, My Love, Forsake Me Not!” “Morning,” “In the Silent Night,” “Oh, Never Sing to Me Again,” “The Harvest of Sorrow,” “So Many Hours, So Many Fancies” — by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), with the collaboration of pianist Christopher Davis.

Mary Jo Hartle on flute and Per Elmfors on clarinet will next team up to play the Duos for Flute and Clarinet, Opus 34 (1974) by Robert Muczynski (1929-2010). The afternoon will conclude on a suitably gorgeous note when pianist Ellen Feldman plays the Ballade No. 4 in F-Minor, Opus 52 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849).

During most of his 86 years, Telemann was easily the most famous German composer, putting Johann Sebastian Bach and George Handel in the shade. His reputation has slipped since then, and it’s unlikely he will make it back to the top of the late German baroque hit-parade, but he wrote an incredible amount of music, and much of it is wonderful — particularly his sets for solo instruments such as the violin and the oboe.

Rachmaninoff was a considerable songwriter. By my count, he published at least 85 songs from 1890 to 1916. Most are quite lovely, and if we rarely get to hear them except on recordings, that is probably due to non-Russian vocalists being reluctant to add that language to the English, French, German and Italian already necessary for a career of concertizing. Rachmaninoff’s cessation of songwriting after he went permanently into exile no doubt has something to do with being disconnected from Russian culture — living among émigrés in Los Angeles or New York is not the same thing at all.

Whatever the competition among composers in his native land, Enescu has Rumanian music all to himself (name another). Although most of his career was pursued in Vienna, Paris and New York, he was devoted to his homeland, and used much Rumanian folk music in his compositions, which are broadly tonal and very accessible.

Muczynski was born in Chicago and died in Tucson. He was a composition student of Alexander Tcherepnin at DePaul University and made his Carnegie Hall debut when he was 29, playing his own works for piano. Several of his chamber pieces featuring wind instruments have found a secure place in contemporary concert programs. There are at least two sets of “duos” in his catalog that are identified as “Opus 34” — a set for two flutes from 1974, and one for flute and clarinet that is copyrighted in 1991 — so he probably had a clarinetist friend who kept bugging him until he arranged the 1974 piece to include a clarinet.

For information about the Santa Barbara Music Club, click here or call 805.687.5537.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 