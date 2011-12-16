Hiker Injured on Tunnel Trail Airlifted to Safety

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 21-year-old woman on Thursday who fractured her ankle while hiking on Tunnel Trail near Seven Falls.

Two engines and a helicopter were called to the area shortly before noon, with County Fire assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, American Medical Response and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue.

Capt. David Sadecki with County Fire said a firefighter/paramedic was lowered down from the helicopter to assess the hiker, who was stabilized at the scene, placed in a stokes basket and hoisted into the helicopter.

She was flown to La Cumbre Junior High School, then transported by ambulance to the hospital.

