Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Salzburg Still Filled with the Sound of Music

Magnificent and magical, the city teems with musical tradition — from Mozart to the von Trapps

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 12, 2011 | 7:54 p.m.

Salzburg, with its magnificent Alpine setting, is the capital of Austria. Salt mines and salt (salz), or “white gold” as many call it, gave the city its history and wealth.

Deemed a World Heritage site in 1997, Salzburg’s “Old Town” (Altstadt), with its world famous baroque architecture, is one of the best-preserved city centers in Europe. The city’s most famous son, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, lives on in every corner: at his birthplace, in outdoor concerts, in the music of strolling musicians, in cafés named for him and, of course, in the ubiquitous souvenir shops selling everything from salt shakers and snowglobes to T-shirts.

The five-star Hotel Sacher, its face fronting the heart of the city, its back along the banks of the Salzbach River, affords fantastic views of the massive Fortress Hohensalzburg (Festung Hohensalzburg) and many other landmarks.

Fortress Hohensalzburg towers over the city.
Fortress Hohensalzburg towers over the city. (Judy Crowell / Noozhawk photo)

Coffee houses are the heart of Salzburg and you must slow down and join in the age-old, leisurely pastime of coffee and pastries. Some of the finest: Café Tomaselli, the oldest coffee house in Salzburg; Kunstlercafe, the artist’s café; and The Bazar, the second living room of writers.

Austrians think nothing of ordering one cup of coffee and lingering two to three hours enjoying it. Nary a waiter will hassle you. On the necessity of coffee houses, Viennese journalist Alfred Polgar once wrote, “Coffee houses are frequented by people who want to be alone and need company for that.”

If salt was the source of Salzburg’s past wealth, tourism accounts for most of its present-day economy. And for many Americans, a tremendous draw is still the lure of The Sound of Music.

There’s the lovely Mirabell Park & Garden (Mirabellgarten), where Maria and the children danced through the hedge arcade and around the statuary of Ottavio Mosto, singing “Do-Re-Mi”. The gazebo at Hellbrunn Palace (Schloss Hellbrunn) where Rolf and Liesl, at 16 going on 17, fell in love. The church of Moon Lake (Mondsee) where Maria was married and St. Peter’s Abbey and Cemetery (St.Peter Stift und Friedhof), the most beautiful cemetery I’ve ever seen, where the von Trapp family hid from the Nazis. In this gorgeous place, one is granted the privilege of “residing” for a mere 30 years. After that you’re moved!

In spite of the monetary windfall The Sound of Music continues to bring them, Austrians do not like the nearly 50-year-old movie. They had their own cinematic version of the story, Die Trapp Familie, a more realistic one, produced in 1956 by Wolfgang Reinhardt, who, after paying Maria $10,000, convinced her to relinquish all film and royalty rights.

And never, ever ask if “Edelweiss” is Austria’s national anthem. It’s not.

The Salzburg birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The Salzburg birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. (Judy Crowell / Noozhawk photo)

Upon seeing reminders of the movie everywhere, it took every ounce of restraint I could muster not to break into song, thereby humiliating not only myself, but our native Salzburg guide and my family back home in Santa Barbara. Arriving home, I let Maria inspire me thusly:

Lingering in cafés, a fresh sacher torte,
Mirabell garden, everything Mozart,
Street violinists serenading with strings,
These are a few of my favorite things.

St. Peter’s Abbey, pretzels by the river,
Stars over Moon Lake that make my heart quiver,
Skylines of church spires, fountains for kings,
These are a few of my favorite things.

When I’m back home,
Sipping Starbucks,
No more noodles or strudels,
I simply remember the calories I’m saving,
And that lifts my spirits by oodles.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 