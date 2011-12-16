Keb’ Mo’ Brings the ‘Spirit of the Holidays’ to Lobero Theatre

Bountiful cheers and the holiday spirit were in full effect at the Lobero Theatre last week for Lobero LIVE’s presentation of Keb’ Mo’s tour to promote the “Spirit of the Holidays.”

The three-time Grammy-winning blues guitarist and singer-songwriter performed classics from a new holiday-themed EP, The Spirit of the Holiday, released in late October, combined with the band’s usual set of diverse influences and original songs.

A special pre-show reception in the Lobero courtyard greeted eager guests ready to dance and clap their hands to some down-home Southern blues tinged with pop, rock and jazz.

Santa Barbara’s Joe Lombardo came to the show with a friend and said he was eager to see the band performing new material at an intimate venue like the Lobero.

“Keb’ Mo’ hasn’t put out anything for years, and he’s here to promote his latest CD so I’m excited to hear his songs,” he said.

Lombardo and other guests in the VIP setting enjoyed a variety of tasty appetizers served by Marmalade Cafe, including tortilla chicken soup, coconut shrimp, spanakopita, beef bruschetta, ahi tuna tartar and a cheese platter piled high with crispy crackers and ripe grapes.

Over a plate full of delicious food, Lombardo expressed his delight in what the evening had to offer fans and newcomers of the Keb’ Mo’ band.

“He’s a wonderful artist and a great performer, and the nicest thing I think about what he does is that his songs reflect social issues,” Lombardo said. “He really gets down to the meat of certain things but not over the top where you feel like your getting beat up by somebody. You definitely feel that you’ve experienced something that has social impact.”

Kevin Moore, later known as Keb’ Mo’, was born in Compton to parents from the South into a home full of gospel, ‘60s R&B and soul, and his music has developed into an expressive journey through life events using the power of songwriting and the blues.

“Music for me is truth-telling; basically it’s just singing some songs,” Keb’ Mo’ said. “I used to write to write, but then at some point I started writing about things that mattered to me, and that’s when I really started writing because I think when you are in front of people you’re having a conversation and you’re having an encounter. You want to be honest more than anything and my music is an extension of that.”

Inside the theater, guests were greeted by a festive stage adorned with a Christmas tree covered in white lights, and reindeer decorations took their positions across the stage.

The enthusiastic six-member band strolled onto stage embraced by the spirit of the night as Keb’ Mo’ was joined by Jeff Paris on guitar, mandolin and vocals, with drummer Les Falconer, bassist Vail Johnson, and Michael B. Hicks and Kevin So on keyboards and vocals.

During some of the evenings songs, Mo’ sat on a barstool tapping his foot while the band played country-tinged riffs and people clapped along to the plucking strings of the guitars.

Other songs included whimsical moments and forgotten lyrics, as at one point during the song “12 Days ‘Til Christmas,” Mo’ had the crowd hysterically laughing when he remarked that, “I’ll play the guitar until I get my (stuff) straight.”

“I felt great about tonight,” he said. “I was really loose up there and had a couple of train wrecks, but I didn’t care because once they’re wrecked, they’re wrecked and you just keep on plowing through. The audience was wonderful and they were very forgiving with me, and it was really a nice place to be.”

Throughout the night the enigmatic performer engaged the crowd with his storytelling and used hand gestures pointing to different members of the normally conservative audience.

The show ended on a celebratory note with the crowd on their feet dancing, clapping and singing along as Mo’ pranced around the stage clapping his hands over his head and encouraging and spurring audience members to join in the good cheer.

A festive spirit was clearly in the house on this evening, and the feeling was mutual for both the audience and the performer.

“I enjoyed myself immensely, and I hope the crowd did, too,” Keb’ Mo’ said.

