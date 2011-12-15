Letter to the Editor: Second District Update from Supervisor Janet Wolf

I would like to update you on recent news and some of my activities and events in the Second District.

In September, I attended the Corrections Innovations Conference in Sacramento with our sheriff, probation chief and other corrections staff from Santa Barbara County. The conference focused on Assembly Bill 109, which shifts the responsibility of incarceration of low-risk inmates from the state to the county. As a representative on the county committee, I found the information presented by judges, probation officers and sheriffs very useful in understanding how realignment will affect our county.

Also in September, I participated in Coastal Cleanup Day at Goleta Beach, organized by Less is More. This year, more than 1,200 volunteers collected more than 7,200 pounds of trash from our ocean and creeks. There are currently many other volunteer opportunities in our county. Click here for more information on different ways you can serve your community by volunteering.

I was thrilled to tour the newly completed Emergency Operations Center with my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors. The EOC is located on Cathedral Oaks Road in the Second District and includes an operational area emergency command center as well as several support areas. Being an early advocate for the EOC, I am particularly pleased to witness its completion, because our community requires a safe, secure and state-of-the-art incident operations center during an emergency situation.

Last month I had the opportunity to speak with UCSB students when I joined other elected officials at UCSB on an “Alumni in Government” panel discussion.

In November, the Second District Student Art Gallery held another art opening reception in conjunction with First Thursday, featuring art from Santa Barbara Montessori School. Other schools that have participated include Washington and Monte Vista elementary schools and Laguna Blanca and San Marcos high schools. For more information on having your school’s art featured in our gallery, please contact Second District Art Commissioner Dug Uyesaka at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

I would like to wish you a happy and healthy holiday season and my best wishes for a wonderful new year. Please feel free to contact my office with any comments, questions and concerns. We are here to serve you.

Janet Wolf

Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Second District