Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Second District Update from Supervisor Janet Wolf

By Janet Wolf | December 15, 2011 | 7:27 p.m.

I would like to update you on recent news and some of my activities and events in the Second District.

In September, I attended the Corrections Innovations Conference in Sacramento with our sheriff, probation chief and other corrections staff from Santa Barbara County. The conference focused on Assembly Bill 109, which shifts the responsibility of incarceration of low-risk inmates from the state to the county. As a representative on the county committee, I found the information presented by judges, probation officers and sheriffs very useful in understanding how realignment will affect our county.

Also in September, I participated in Coastal Cleanup Day at Goleta Beach, organized by Less is More. This year, more than 1,200 volunteers collected more than 7,200 pounds of trash from our ocean and creeks. There are currently many other volunteer opportunities in our county. Click here for more information on different ways you can serve your community by volunteering.

I was thrilled to tour the newly completed Emergency Operations Center with my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors. The EOC is located on Cathedral Oaks Road in the Second District and includes an operational area emergency command center as well as several support areas. Being an early advocate for the EOC, I am particularly pleased to witness its completion, because our community requires a safe, secure and state-of-the-art incident operations center during an emergency situation.

Last month I had the opportunity to speak with UCSB students when I joined other elected officials at UCSB on an “Alumni in Government” panel discussion.

In November, the Second District Student Art Gallery held another art opening reception in conjunction with First Thursday, featuring art from Santa Barbara Montessori School. Other schools that have participated include Washington and Monte Vista elementary schools and Laguna Blanca and San Marcos high schools. For more information on having your school’s art featured in our gallery, please contact Second District Art Commissioner Dug Uyesaka at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

I would like to wish you a happy and healthy holiday season and my best wishes for a wonderful new year. Please feel free to contact my office with any comments, questions and concerns. We are here to serve you.

Janet Wolf
Santa Barbara County Supervisor, Second District

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 