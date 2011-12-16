Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

‘NEXT Santa Barbara’ Mobile App Provides On-the-Go Info for Visitors

Trip-planning tool offers easy access to all things local

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | December 16, 2011 | 12:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Conference & Visitors Bureau and Film Commission and Pace Communications want to put Santa Barbara County in the palm of visitors’ hands.

NEXT Santa Barbara is a mobile app designed to help visitors to Santa Barbara organize their trip.

Users can explore anywhere from Santa Ynez to Carpinteria through click-to-call dialing, Google Maps directions, geolocation, special offers and photos.

“In this age of constantly evolving technology, it’s important to reach our visitors through every available channel to assist with their travel planning, both prior to their visit or while in the destination,” said Kiki Ander, vice president of marketing for the SBCVB&FC.

The app provides pre-planning features and listings for restaurants, wineries, vineyards, events, arts and cultural offerings, accommodations, outdoor activities, retail shops, etc.

The companion piece to the print magazine “NEXT: Your Guide to Santa Barbara” is a free app that is distributed via hotel confirmation emails for visitors who have booked their trip to Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

