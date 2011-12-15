Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Honors El Puente Student Jazmin Perez

The Student of the Month will graduate this month and plans to go to college

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently honored Jazmin Perez as El Puente Community School Student of the Month for December.

El Puente Principal Cecilia Molina proudly spoke of Perez’s many life hurdles, how she overcame them and her outstanding efforts in the classroom.

Perez will be graduating from high school this month and plans to go on to college.

Positive acknowledgment and a plaque are given to each student in honor of the work he or she has done to improve attendance and grades while attending El Puente School. This is a proud moment for students and their parents, congratulations.

Click here for more information about Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise. The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.