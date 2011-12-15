Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:48 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Teens Can Learn to Cook, Cater with Santa Barbara’s Free Culinary Arts Program

The next session will run from Jan. 9 to March 29 at two locations

By Anita Ho for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department | December 15, 2011 | 2:51 p.m.

Junior and senior high school students wanting to know more about becoming a chef,caterer or how to be a better cook can learn basic skills in the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Teen Culinary Arts program, now in its third year.

Classes will run from Jan. 9 to March 29 at two locations — on Tuesdays at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St., led by Chefs Ian Trenwith and Don Hardin from Jolly Brothers Catering, and on Wednesdays at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., led by Chef Ernie Price of Ernie Price Catering. Hours for both sites are 3:45 to 6 p.m.

The teens learn basic vocational training as well as team building, leadership development, work experience preparation and community service. The hands-on program teaches them to make meals from scratch using kitchen tools and supplies. The curriculum covers bread and pasta making, sauce and dressing preparation, appetizers, main courses and desserts. Guest professionals provide training in the art of napkin folding, floral arrangement, table setting, cake decorating and ice sculpting. The program also includes field trips to food service companies and businesses.

The program is offered through Neighborhood & Outreach Services and is free thanks to donations from Kathy VandenBerghe, the Adelle Davis Foundation and the Bragg Health Foundation. The program is also supported by Whole Foods Market, which provides healthy organic fruits and vegetables for the classes.

For more information or to receive applications, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Anita Ho is the Teen Culinary Arts program coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 