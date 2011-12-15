Teens Can Learn to Cook, Cater with Santa Barbara’s Free Culinary Arts Program

The next session will run from Jan. 9 to March 29 at two locations

Junior and senior high school students wanting to know more about becoming a chef,caterer or how to be a better cook can learn basic skills in the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Teen Culinary Arts program, now in its third year.

Classes will run from Jan. 9 to March 29 at two locations — on Tuesdays at the Westside Community Center, 423 W. Victoria St., led by Chefs Ian Trenwith and Don Hardin from Jolly Brothers Catering, and on Wednesdays at the Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 E. Montecito St., led by Chef Ernie Price of Ernie Price Catering. Hours for both sites are 3:45 to 6 p.m.

The teens learn basic vocational training as well as team building, leadership development, work experience preparation and community service. The hands-on program teaches them to make meals from scratch using kitchen tools and supplies. The curriculum covers bread and pasta making, sauce and dressing preparation, appetizers, main courses and desserts. Guest professionals provide training in the art of napkin folding, floral arrangement, table setting, cake decorating and ice sculpting. The program also includes field trips to food service companies and businesses.

The program is offered through Neighborhood & Outreach Services and is free thanks to donations from Kathy VandenBerghe, the Adelle Davis Foundation and the Bragg Health Foundation. The program is also supported by Whole Foods Market, which provides healthy organic fruits and vegetables for the classes.

For more information or to receive applications, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Anita Ho is the Teen Culinary Arts program coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.