Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:32 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Department Gets State Grant to Fight Rural Crime

$117,200 will pay to reinstate a previously eliminated full-time deputy position

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | December 16, 2011 | 2:16 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department has received a $117,200 state grant to help fight rural crime.

The grant will help pay for a full-time deputy to patrol rural areas and investigate crimes affecting the ranching and agricultural industries, according to department spokesman Drew Sugars.

In 2010, the Sheriff’s Department investigated 132 rural crimes that included vandalism, and the theft of farm equipment, supplies, live stock and various ag property, Sugars said. The combined property loss was more than $577,000 that year, of which $383,351 has been recovered.

Through nearly all of 2011, the Sheriff’s Department has investigated 116 rural crimes for a combined property loss value of $502, 208, of which $109,210 has been recovered, according to Sugars.

The Sheriff’s Department had eliminated the rural deputy position at the beginning of this fiscal year when the grant money that previously funded the position appeared to have been lost under statewide budget cuts, but the state recently reinstated the grant money.

Sugars said the funds are for fiscal year 2011-12, but that any unused grant funds may be used in fiscal year 2012-13.

“I am very pleased that funding has been secured to maintain this important program,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Deputy Sheriff John McCarthy, who leads our Rural Crime Program, and several other deputies who have been collaterally trained continue to do a superb job in investigating these unique crimes. They have been successful not only in apprehending criminals who victimize our farmers, ranchers and others who live in rural areas, but more importantly they work directly with members of our agricultural community to prevent many such crimes from occurring in the first place.”

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 