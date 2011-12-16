Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Economic Ventures Graduates Prepared to Venture Out on Their Own

Nearly 100 local men and women celebrate their completion of the 14-week Self-Employment Training Program

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | December 16, 2011 | 2:48 a.m.

Nearly 100 men and women graduated Thursday night from Women’s Economic Ventures’ Self-Employment Training Program in a ceremony held at the Montecito Country Club.

Women's Economic Ventures graduate Paige Apar offered these words of wisdom: 'If each of us follows our passion, the path will present itself.'
WEV’s 14-week SET program helps entrepreneurs start, launch, grow and sustain a business. It offers business consulting, entrepreneurial coaching, advanced business training, and small-business start-up and expansion loans.

“Small business is proven to be the backbone of our economy, and Women’s Economic Ventures is committed to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams no matter what the state of the economy,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures. “Our program graduates have worked hard for this moment, and we applaud them for achieving this milestone, which will help them create a livelihood for themselves that they are passionate about. WEV will continue to provide them with the tools and support they need to thrive and grow.”

Sweethearts Bakery is an allergy-free alternative for the health-conscious consumer. All of the profits go toward feeding and housing orphan children in Rwanda.

Other WEV businesses include Brazilian martial arts school Capoeira Sul da Bahia and Left Coast Lobster Bar.

“WEV is an entrepreneur’s oasis,” WEV graduate Adriana Attento said. “We had 16 wonderful women make up our class — everything from an artist, chef, clothes designer, tour guide, esthetician, Web developer, author, hypnotherapist and medical concierge. Together it feels like we could change the world.”

Of the graduates, 37 were from the South Coast, 23 were from the North County, 14 were from Ventura County and 22 from Kern County.

WEV has helped create or expand more than 2,000 businesses and more than 3,000 local jobs each year.

“If each of us follows our passion, the path will present itself,” said Paige Apar, a WEV graduate and Thousand Oaks resident.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

