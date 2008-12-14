Basketball: Second-Half Drought Costs Vaqueros

SBCC was looking good Sunday with a 33-26 lead early in the second half of the consolation final at the Moorpark Classic. Then the roof fell in as the 17th-ranked Vaqueros went scoreless over the next 9:33 and fell to No. 6 Antelope Valley for the second time this year, 64-50.
Katie Randall scored a team-high 12 points on her 21st birthday while Bealer had 11 and Francesca DeAngelis 10. Sophomore guard Alison Turley may have suffered a broken nose, according to coach Sandrine Krul.
The Vaqueros return to action Thursday against Fullerton at the Antelope Valley Holiday Tournament.
Dave Loveton is SBCC’s sports information specialist.