Cox Communications Services Reported Out in Montecito, Goleta

Cox Communications’ Internet, cable TV and phone service was reported out in Montecito and Goleta neighborhoods Sunday night. It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected.
The service went off-line about 9:15 p.m. and attempts to reach local Cox officials were unsuccessful. After navigating the company’s customer service system for about 20 minutes, Noozhawk was able to reach a technician at a Cox call center in Ohio. The representative reported that at least two “nodes” were affected in Montecito and Goleta. He described the interruption as “unplanned” but had no information on what caused it, how widespread the problem was or how long customers would be without service.
The outage comes less than a month after a Cox “planned” outage that officially lasted for six hours but unofficially left residential and business customers fuming for as many as two days. All 47,000 Cox customers on the South Coast were affected by that incident.
