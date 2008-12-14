Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:40 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Wine Snobbery Just Comes Naturally

After a little aeration, the adjectives just pour out.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | December 14, 2008 | 8:02 p.m.

She: You know how some people are wine snobs?

Z: Only the very best people, lovey.

She: After wine tasting last weekend, I think we’re more like wine slobs.

Z: So much. I barely even got a buzz off that $50 wine. If I’m paying that much, it better get me extra hammered. Even Albert only got slightly more gregarious than he normally does.

She: Usually I’m such a goal-oriented drinker. If I don’t get at least a little warm and fuzzy inside when I’m drinking then it’s not worth the calories. But with wine tasting it’s all about sipping.

Z: Sipping without dripping. I know that’s a challenge for you.

She: True — even without the buzz. I think that’s why we all wore black shirts.

Z: And what’s up with aerating the wine? It’s just a sip, and if I have to wait to let it breathe then Albert will eat all of the free bread.

She: He’s just trying to get his money’s worth. I completely understand. As much as I enjoy drinking wine, I don’t enjoy drinking the good stuff 10 times more than I enjoy drinking the “just fine” stuff from Trader Joe’s.

Z: I guess that means your palate is immature, Bozo. Unlike your husband.

She: Don’t you mean my palate is juvenile, a bit unripe, like the dark before the dawn, childish, infantile and rather babyish, with a hint of Desitin Diaper Rash Treatment and a Johnson’s Baby Shampoo finish?

Z: Wow. You’re like a mind reader.

She: My favorite thing about wine tasting is all the adjectives. Winespeak is so much fun.

Z: I prefer Winedrink.

She: Now it’s your turn to ferment a nicely structured, lightly acidic addition to the wine dialogue, honey.

Z: I’ve got one that’s extra snobby. I saw it at a museum yesterday, so it seems very timely.

She: Were you playing the violin at the same time?

Z: It’s from the artist Joseph Grigely. He’s deaf, and oftentimes when he can’t lip-read someone, they’ll write him a note. He collects all the notes, and makes collages out of them.

She: Sounds like what you do when you “listen” to people.

Z: One of the notes said only this: (sic) “In a year and a half it will drink devinely. It’s tight right now and a little dumb.”

She: How does this conversation keep coming back to Albert?

Z: Doesn’t the very phrase “wine snob” seem redundant?

She: Exactly. I never knew that “a top note of smelly sweat sock left in the rain” could actually be a selling point for wine.

Z: Or the idea that “a healthy dose of barnyard funk adds a wonderful earthiness to the aroma” was supposed to be a good thing.

She: And is “malolactic fermentation” really supposed to sound appetizing? I like the ripe, luscious, full-bodied wine descriptions.

Z: “It’s a cross between the booming orchestras of Zeus’ lightning and the winged freedom of the majestic Red Breasted Warbler. It’s Thunderbird.”

She: Your wit is as invigorating and sparkling as a vintage Taittinger, only less expensive and it doesn’t tickle my nose, just my funny bone.

Z: My favorite description was a “delightfully cynical, barrel-aged, full bodied wine with distinct chlorine, Raisin Bran and beer aromas. A good blend of caustic humor and with a hint of sweetness.”

She: Add in “bracingly tall and proud of it” and you could be describing yourself.

Z: Yes, dear.

Share your wine woes — or just your wine — with She and Z at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 