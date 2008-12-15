Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Vandalism Blamed in Cox Service Outage

Company officials say the disruption was a result of a break-in and theft of a networking node.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 15, 2008 | 10:14 p.m.

Foul play was blamed for the Sunday night outages experienced by customers of Cox Communications’ Internet, cable TV and telephone services.

In an unusual incident, company officials said Monday, network equipment was vandalized and stolen about 9 p.m. Sunday, taking several hundred customers offline in Montecito.

“Our monitoring system immediately detected the outage and, by approximately 9:25 p.m., we had Cox technicians on-site assessing the problem,” said David Edelman, Cox vice president of public affairs.

Edelman said a formal report was filed with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“What we discovered was that the secured pedestal which housed the node was opened and the entire node was missing,” said David Hicks, Cox vice president of network engineering. “The trunk cables and fiber were also found cut.”

A node is an electronic endpoint used to provide Internet, phone and TV service to a specific geographic area.

After splicing in new fiber and replacing the node, Cox crews restored service around 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

Shortly after last month’s Tea Fire, a Cox “planned” outage disrupted residential and business service for as many as two days. All 47,000 Cox customers on the South Coast were affected by that incident.

Write to [email protected]

