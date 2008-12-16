Benefit Basketball Game Aims to Score Big for Tea Fire Recovery Fund

Montecito firefighters gear up to face The Media/Celebrity All Stars on Sunday.

The Santa Barbara Breakers and the Montecito Fire Protection District are organizing a benefit basketball game to help raise funds for Tea Fire victims.

Montecito firefighters are practicing for Sunday’s 4 p.m. contest, to be played at Westmont College ‘s Murchison Gymnasium.

The firefighters’ opponents will be The Media/Celebrity All Stars, including local radio and news personalities and sports celebrities.

A second game will follow, with the Santa Barbara Breakers taking on the Ventura Jets in a WCBL exhibition game.

Both games are open to the public with a minimum $5 donation at the door. All proceeds will go to the Tea Fire Long Term Recovery Fund.

For more information, call Breakers coach Curt Pickering at 805.252.7669 or the fire district’s Geri Ventura at 805.969.2537.

