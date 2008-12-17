Caltrans Suspends Roadwork for Christmas, New Year’s Holidays

Caltrans will not allow scheduled lane closures for routine highway work from 8 a.m. Dec. 24 through 8 a.m. Dec. 29, and from 8 a.m. Dec. 31 through 8 a.m. Jan. 4. Lane closures will be allowed only in the case of emergencies.

Crews have been working for several months to shore up roadways, especially on Highway 1 in Big Sur.

During the winter season, motorists should pay special attention to the working conditions of their vehicles. Before starting on a long trip, make sure tires are properly inflated, and that windshield wipers and the heater are working. Check the battery, hoses and belts and replace if necessary. Always carry a flashlight and map.

If driving in unfamiliar conditions, be attentive to driving, especially in inclement weather. If traveling to the Central Valley, be aware of Tule fog from November to February.

Susana Cruz is a Caltrans public information officer.