Goleta Water District Board Takes On New Members, Old Issues

Two new members take their seats as the board reviews plans; another meeting is set for Friday.

The Goleta Water District board’s new majority hit the ground running Tuesday night as its newest board members, Bill Rosen and Lauren Hanson, took their seats for the first time since the Nov. 4 election. Director Bert Bertando replaced Jack Cunningham as president of the board, and newcomer Lauren Hanson was voted in as vice president.

Although most of the decisions have yet to be made at a meeting on Friday, the board reviewed several ongoing issues: the UCSB Long-Range Development Plan, health care plans for directors and the groundwater management plan.

On Friday, the directors will further discuss their intention to send a letter to the university regarding a new agreement for water supply. UCSB’s LRDP, if fully realized, would demand more than the district can supply.

“The EIR describes an alternative where the university purchases an unused allotment of (State Water Project) water from someone other than the Goleta Water District. It was thought that perhaps the district should be ultimately receiving that water,” the draft letter says, but the board hadn’t taken a position on obtaining state water yet so couldn’t comment further.

Another option, the draft said, could be to obtain more recycled water from the district to free up the potable water needed for the LRDP.

Another issue of interest to local ratepayers will be the directors’ decision on health care. The district provides full coverage for each director, a practice that exists in few, if any, other special districts in the area.

Meanwhile, Bertrando reported that things are in the works to create a groundwater management plan — a plan that takes into account the amount of groundwater in the local aquifer. Groundwater is used as a buffer in case of drought when regular supplies are low, but there continues to be a debate over how groundwater is measured and what levels at each of the monitoring wells would constitute an adequate supply.

“There are two primary users of the Goleta aquifer: the Goleta Water District and La Cumbre Mutual Water District,” Bertrando said. The groundwater plan will be a joint effort between the two water districts.

The board also will resume discussions Friday about the replacement of the district’s general manager. Kevin Walsh stepped down in October, and the post has been filled by Administrative Manager Eric Ford.

The board will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the boardroom at 4699 Hollister Ave.

