Howard Chase Joins Music Academy’s Board of Directors

Howard Chase, a lecturer at Santa Barbara City College and a former corporate attorney, has been named to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

Born in South Orange, N.J., Chase earned degrees from Harvard University and Harvard Law School before building a thriving New York City practice specializing in corporate and securities law.

In 1993, he was named president of De Tomaso Industries, whose properties included Maserati and other Italian automobile and motorcycle manufacturers. Chase, who was based in Milan, Italy, during his six years with De Tomaso, was subsequently named president of the investment management firm Carret Holdings, a position he held until 2001.

He serves as a board director for the Thoratec Corporation, a Pleasanton-based manufacturer of devices to treat heart failure; ThinGap, a Ventura-based motor manufacturer; and Emegear, a firm specializing in cervical immobilization devices based in Carpinteria.

Chase and his wife, Jo Ann, moved to Carpinteria in 2007.

The just-completed fall semester was his first at SBCC, where he lectured on the legal aspects of international trade.

“I am enormously impressed by the musicians that come to the Music Academy to learn, perform and teach each summer, as I am by the academy’s full-scholarship program,” Chase said. “I am very pleased to have an opportunity to contribute to such an outstanding organization.”

Tim Dougherty is the Music Academy of the West‘s communications manager.