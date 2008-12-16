Lane on Highway 101 to Close for Santa Maria 6-Lane Project

The southbound No. 1 (fast lane) on Highway 101 will be closed from the Highway 101/Route 135 interchange to Santa Maria Way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday this week, weather permitting, as part of the six-lane project. Any work performed south of Betteravia Road may be extended to 5 p.m.

The lane closure will allow Caltrans to install permanent lane markers on the roadway. Work on the final striping and marking of the new lanes is expected to take place this month through January, when the project is expected to be completed.

Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The contractor for the $30 million project is Diablo Contractors of San Ramon.

For updates on the project, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or 888.SB.ROADS.

Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.