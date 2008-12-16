Lane on Highway 101 to Close for Santa Maria 6-Lane Project

The southbound No. 1 (fast lane) on Highway 101 will be closed from the Highway 101/Route 135 interchange to Santa Maria Way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday this week, weather permitting, as part of the six-lane project. Any work performed south of Betteravia Road may be extended to 5 p.m.
Motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
The contractor for the $30 million project is Diablo Contractors of San Ramon.
For updates on the project, click here or call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or 888.SB.ROADS.
Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.