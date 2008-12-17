Movie Night Reels In More Than $14,000 for Tea Fire Burn Victims

The Lance & Carla Hoffman Trust is still accepting donations to offset costs for the couple.

The last reel has been shown, the last appetizer eaten and the last dollar counted, and according to the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, more than $14,000 was raised at its benefit Monday night to help Tea Fire burn victims Lance and Carla Hoffman.

The community joined the family for a reception and movie screening of one of Carla Hoffman’s favorite movies,

All of the proceeds are going to the Lance & Carla Hoffman Trust.

The couple continue to improve at the UC Irvine Regional Burn Center.

The Lance & Carla Hoffman Trust is still accepting donations to help with the couple’s months of recovery and rehabilitation, as well as their return to the Santa Barbara area. Checks can be made to the Lance & Carla Hoffman Trust, c/o Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, 1483 E. Valley Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108.

Jennifer Rose is operations director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.