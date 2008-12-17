Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Police Make Second Arrest in West Haley Street Stabbing

By Noozhawk Staff | December 17, 2008 | 10:04 p.m.

A second suspect in a fatal stabbing Thursday near downtown Santa Barbara has been arrested.

Police said Maria Esther Garzon, 57, aided and abetted her boyfriend, suspect Steven Shane Cisneros, 34, in his flight from authorities and accompanied him to Oxnard, where the two separated. Garzon returned to Santa Barbara in an attempt to conceal her involvement.

Cisneros was apprehended in Camarillo late Friday by Santa Barbara police detectives and Ventura County sheriff’s deputies acting on a tip. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail warrant for homicide.

Lawrence Glenn Kaiser, 45, was fatally stabbed at 231 W. Haley St. just before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Kaiser had recently moved to Santa Barbara from North Lake Tahoe, Nev. Police said both men apparently had been living at the home.

There is no evidence at this time, police said, showing Garzon was directly involved in the stabbing. She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for accessory, after the fact, to murder. Bail was set at $500,000. The next day, detectives discovered that Garzon, from jail, was attempting to dissuade witnesses from testifying against her. She faces additional charges of attempted witness intimidation, and $500,000 was added to her bail.

