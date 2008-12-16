Santa Barbara Police Activities League Cooking Up Holiday Dinner

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League will host its annual Holiday Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Invited guests will be treated to dinner served by police officers and volunteers from the Santa Barbara Police Department

Activities will include a visit from Santa and gifts given to about 100 children.

A Santa helper named Lou Ventura, who has a local nonprofit called Kids N Bikes, will be giving out 70 new bicycles to children at the dinner.

For more information, call the PAL office at 805.962.5560.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.