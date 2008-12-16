Santa Barbara Police Activities League Cooking Up Holiday Dinner

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League will host its annual Holiday Dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd.
Activities will include a visit from Santa and gifts given to about 100 children.
A Santa helper named Lou Ventura, who has a local nonprofit called Kids N Bikes, will be giving out 70 new bicycles to children at the dinner.
For more information, call the PAL office at 805.962.5560.
Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.