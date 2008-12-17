Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:54 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Settle In for Speaking of Stories’ Holiday Chestnuts Party

By Teri Ball | December 17, 2008 | 5:48 p.m.

Ring in the holidays on Sunday with an afternoon of great company, wonderful stories and delicious seasonal fare at Speaking of Stories’ Holiday Chestnuts party.

Article Image
Henry Brown
All the fun of a classic Speaking of Stories Holiday Chestnuts performance in Carolyn Butcher and Michael Perry’s home in Montecito. Tom Hinshaw and Henry Brown will reprise favorite stories from past Holiday Chestnuts performances.

The afternoon will include a performance of one of our most popular stories, Stuart McLean’s Dave Cooks the Turkey, a hilarious glimpse into the extreme measures people will go to make their Christmas perfect — and stay out of trouble.

Article Image
Tom Hinshaw
All proceeds will support Word Up, a dynamic education program. It works with at-risk and incarcerated youths, teaching them to perform and write poetry, developing public speaking and communication skills and improving their reading, writing, critical thinking and self-confidence.

The Holiday Chestnuts party will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Montecito home of Carolyn Butcher and Michael Perry, 754 Winding Creek Lane.

Tickets are $75, and $300 and $500 sponsorships are available. Ticket purchases and donations are tax deductible. To reserve tickets, call Speaking of Stories at 805.966.3875. Visa, Mastercard and American Express are accepted.

