Settle In for Speaking of Stories’ Holiday Chestnuts Party

Ring in the holidays on Sunday with an afternoon of great company, wonderful stories and delicious seasonal fare at Speaking of Stories’ Holiday Chestnuts party.
The afternoon will include a performance of one of our most popular stories, Stuart McLean’s Dave Cooks the Turkey, a hilarious glimpse into the extreme measures people will go to make their Christmas perfect — and stay out of trouble.
The Holiday Chestnuts party will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Montecito home of Carolyn Butcher and Michael Perry, 754 Winding Creek Lane.
Tickets are $75, and $300 and $500 sponsorships are available. Ticket purchases and donations are tax deductible. To reserve tickets, call Speaking of Stories at 805.966.3875. Visa, Mastercard and American Express are accepted.