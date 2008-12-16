Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: When It Rains, It Pours Goals for DP Varsity Girls

Sisters Nicole and Michelle Gee whiz past the opponent for eight goals in the 11-1 win.

By Kymberly Williams-Evans | December 16, 2008 | 11:37 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School varsity girls soccer team finally reigned supreme in the rain, pouring on the goals to beat nonconference opponent Hueneme 11-1 in a road game Tuesday.

Sisters Nicole and Michelle Gee claimed eight of Dos Pueblos’ 11 goals, leaving spectators saying “Gee whiz!” as senior captain and big sister Nicole Gee punched in a hat trick from the midfield line with a penetrating run off well-timed passes, and a breakaway to reach the goal thrice.

Little sister and junior Michelle Gee burst through Hueneme’s back line eight times like the storm blowing through the area, to punch in her contribution while showing composure and good decision-making to find the back of the net time and again.

Midfielder Ally Hernandez took her coach’s mandate to heart to “start thinking more like an attacker than a defender when in possession” and scored her first goal of the season off a perfectly bent corner kick from Kat Brontsema. Flank forward Erin Ristig proved again that she is more than just fast; she’s also accurate. She carefully chose her shot and sent it in. With time still left in the game, fullback Karina Evans moved up to the forward line to notch in the final and 11th goal on a breakaway.

While the front line was busy running in goals, fullback Kelsey Baker stood out for her consistent, intelligent, well-timed play that both broke up runs by Hueneme and set up plays for her Dos Pueblos teammates.

Keeper Nicole Eisenbeisz looked hot on a cold day, staving off a fast, aggressive and determined Hueneme attack line that would not give up. Slippery ground, wet hands and a slick ball seemed only to energize Eisenbeisz.

The girls were motivated to win after suffering several heartbreaking losses in games they dominated. The fact that junior captain Kristen Witchey was celebrating her birthday further motivated the team to start having a score that reflected their capability.

With an away game against Righetti High set for Thursday, coach Kymberly Williams-Evans can only say: “Keep the DP goal-scoring storm going!”

Kymberly Williams-Evans is head coach of the Dos Pueblos varsity girls soccer team.

