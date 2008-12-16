Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Supervisor-Elect Doreen Farr Appoints 3rd District Staff

Among her picks are Marell Brooks as planning commissioner and Chris Henson as chief of staff.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 16, 2008 | 6:11 p.m.

Supervisor-elect Doreen Farr on Tuesday announced her picks for her 3rd District staff.

“One of the main tenants of my campaign was that I would be accessible and responsive to the residents of the 3rd District and county,” Farr said in a news release. “These experienced individuals will help me in this endeavor.”

Farr’s designate for the 3rd District planning commissioner is Marell Brooks, who is vice president of the board of the Citizens Planning Association. Brooks also serves on the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women and as a board member of the Vandenberg Village Association.

Chris Henson, a former senior district representative to Rep. Lois Capps as well as a coalition organizer for national nonprofit organizations, including the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, will be Farr’s chief of staff.

Farr’s choices for district representatives include Stephanie Langsdorf, a former executive director for Growing Solutions who has worked locally on environmental and habitat restoration issues.

Esther Aguilera, a mental-health advocate and community organizer who has worked with PUEBLO and the Phoenix of Santa Barbara also has been chosen to represent the 3rd District supervisor-elect throughout the county.

Elizabeth Farnum, a former 3rd District planning commissioner and deputy county counsel, also will be on Farr’s staff and will be based out of the Santa Ynez Valley, Buellton and Vandenberg Village.

Write to [email protected]

