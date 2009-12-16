Cancer Center Names Recipient of First Julie Main Inspiration Award

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara has awarded Santa Barbara resident Michael Orchowski with the first-ever Julie Main Inspiration Award, which honors a cancer survivor who demonstrates courage, perseverance and a resilient attitude while serving as an inspiration to others.

The award was established this year as a way to remember and honor the late Julie Main’s legacy of determination and hope.

In September 2007, Orchowski joined the Cancer Center Walk/Run Training Program. It was the first of many wellness programs Orchowski would incorporate into his cancer recovery plan.

He exemplifies what it means to live life to the fullest in the face of cancer. He has taken full advantage of the Cancer Center Wellness program — from yoga, to Well-fit, to nutrition counseling to QiGong to painting. In his words, “the more you do, the more you want to do.”

This year marked his third year participating in the Walk/Run training program; he plans to participate in 2010, too.

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.