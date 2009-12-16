Developer Proposes Subdivision for Upper State Street

The project would replace two Santa Barbara businesses — the Sandman Inn and Downtown Brewing Co. — with an office complex and condos

Upper State Street could look a lot different in the future if one Santa Barbara developer gets his way.

The city of Santa Barbara Planning Commission on Thursday will consider an application by the developer that calls for demolishing the buildings of two Santa Barbara businesses, at 3714 and 3744 State St.

If approved, the 113-room Sandman Inn and the Downtown Brewing Co. restaurant would be demolished to make way for a new 13,075-square-foot office complex on one lot and two commercial condos on the other.

In addition, the project’s applicant, Brent Daniels of L&P Consultants, is asking for 73 residential condo units on the second lot.

Those condos would be a range of sizes, starting with two one-bedroom units of about 873 square feet, 52 two-bedroom units ranging from 1,080 square feet to 1,350 square feet, and 19 three-bedroom units of 1,425 to 1,520 square feet.

According to city staff reports, 11 of those units would include sales prices targeted to middle-income households, which would qualify a family of four with annual household income of $80,520 to $107,360.

The residential subdivision also would include a community center and open space totaling 1,200 square feet, and 241 parking spaces.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .