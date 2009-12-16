Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Developer Proposes Subdivision for Upper State Street

The project would replace two Santa Barbara businesses — the Sandman Inn and Downtown Brewing Co. — with an office complex and condos

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 16, 2009 | 11:40 p.m.

Upper State Street could look a lot different in the future if one Santa Barbara developer gets his way.

The city of Santa Barbara Planning Commission on Thursday will consider an application by the developer that calls for demolishing the buildings of two Santa Barbara businesses, at 3714 and 3744 State St.

If approved, the 113-room Sandman Inn and the Downtown Brewing Co. restaurant would be demolished to make way for a new 13,075-square-foot office complex on one lot and two commercial condos on the other.

In addition, the project’s applicant, Brent Daniels of L&P Consultants, is asking for 73 residential condo units on the second lot.

Those condos would be a range of sizes, starting with two one-bedroom units of about 873 square feet, 52 two-bedroom units ranging from 1,080 square feet to 1,350 square feet, and 19 three-bedroom units of 1,425 to 1,520 square feet.

According to city staff reports, 11 of those units would include sales prices targeted to middle-income households, which would qualify a family of four with annual household income of $80,520 to $107,360.

The residential subdivision also would include a community center and open space totaling 1,200 square feet, and 241 parking spaces.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 