Man Beaten, Shocked with Stun Gun During Home-Invasion Robbery

CHP officers catch up with the suspects on Highway 101 south of Buellton

A Santa Maria man was beaten and shocked with a stun gun Wednesday when two men forced their way into his San Lino home.

About 11:45 a.m., the suspects fled the residence with cash and medicinal marijuana. Dispatch issued a police bulletin, and the suspects were stopped and arrested on Highway 101 south of Buellton by the California Highway Patrol.

The men — Jose Luis Ruiz, 26, and Robert Edward Sandoval, 22, both of Las Vegas — were transported back to Santa Maria and booked into jail on $100,000 bail on charges of residential burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a stun gun.

The victim, Aaron Wright, 23, was treated by paramedics at the scene and later transported by family to the hospital for treatment of his facial injuries.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .