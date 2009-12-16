Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

County Says Recalled H1N1 Shots Were Not Administered at Clinics

A private health provider received the vaccine, but only 100 doses

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | December 16, 2009 | 3:43 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a nonsafety recall of four lots of pediatric H1N1 vaccine because of lower-than-expected potency levels.

There are no safety concerns with these recalled lots of vaccine, and there is no risk of harm to children who received this vaccine.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not receive or administer any of the vaccine that is being recalled. There is only one private health-care provider in Santa Barbara County that has received vaccine from the recalled lots, and only 100 doses were received. The health-care provider will be notified directly by the manufacturer, which is Sanofi Pasteur.

The recalled vaccine was specifically for children ages 6 months to 35 months, so the only children who would have received this vaccine would be in that age range.

Parents of children who may have received vaccine from the recalled lots do not need to take any action. There is no need to readminister a dose to children who received the recalled vaccine. The vaccine in these lots is still expected to be effective in stimulating a protective response despite the slight reduction in the potency of the vaccine.

The CDC reminds parents that all children age 9 or younger are recommended to get two doses of H1N1 vaccine at least 28 days apart. The first dose primes the immune system and the second dose acts to boost the immune response to a protective level.

Questions may be directed to the Public Health Department’s H1N1 hot line at 888.722.6358, or click here for more information.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 