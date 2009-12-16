County Says Recalled H1N1 Shots Were Not Administered at Clinics

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a nonsafety recall of four lots of pediatric H1N1 vaccine because of lower-than-expected potency levels.

There are no safety concerns with these recalled lots of vaccine, and there is no risk of harm to children who received this vaccine.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department did not receive or administer any of the vaccine that is being recalled. There is only one private health-care provider in Santa Barbara County that has received vaccine from the recalled lots, and only 100 doses were received. The health-care provider will be notified directly by the manufacturer, which is Sanofi Pasteur.

The recalled vaccine was specifically for children ages 6 months to 35 months, so the only children who would have received this vaccine would be in that age range.

Parents of children who may have received vaccine from the recalled lots do not need to take any action. There is no need to readminister a dose to children who received the recalled vaccine. The vaccine in these lots is still expected to be effective in stimulating a protective response despite the slight reduction in the potency of the vaccine.

The CDC reminds parents that all children age 9 or younger are recommended to get two doses of H1N1 vaccine at least 28 days apart. The first dose primes the immune system and the second dose acts to boost the immune response to a protective level.

Questions may be directed to the Public Health Department’s H1N1 hot line at 888.722.6358, or click here for more information.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.