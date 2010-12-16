Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:59 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Allied Waste Adds to Its Fleet of ‘Green’ Collection Trucks

Company purchases five more trucks that run on compressed natural gas

By Daniella Elghanayan | December 16, 2010 | 6:57 p.m.

Allied Waste Services of Santa Barbara has purchased another round of five new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered refuse trucks to add to its fleet, replacing diesel-fueled trucks and adding to the company’s endeavor to be sustainable, operate more efficiently and protect the environment.

When the new trucks arrive in the spring, 20 of the company’s 30 collection vehicles will be powered by emissions-reducing CNG — an investment that translates to big environmental benefits for the local community.

“Our growing shift to compressed natural gas trucks paves the way for more advancements in our operation, while also protecting public health and the environment,” said Stephen MacIntosh, Allied Waste Services’ new general manager.

Natural gas is the cleanest-burning fossil fuel available and produces significantly lower amounts of greenhouse gas and other harmful emissions that pollute our air.

Replacing one diesel-fueled truck with a CNG-powered truck is equivalent to taking 325 cars off the road. The addition of this cycle of new vehicles is the equivalent of removing the emissions of 1,625 cars from the roads of the South Coast.

With more than 90 percent of natural gas produced domestically, using CNG vehicles also reduces dependence on foreign oil — creating jobs, boosting the economy and increasing energy security.

MacIntosh said the plan is to continue investing in the environmentally friendly trucks and have a 100 percent CNG fleet by the end of 2012.

“CNG is by far the cleanest fossil fuel out there. It protects our health, the environment and creates green, domestic jobs,” MacIntosh said. “It’s a win-win for everyone.”

— Daniella Elghanayan is a publicist.

