Monday, April 2 , 2018, 10:02 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Questions to Ask During Home Search

A list of criteria can help narrow down a suitable neighborhood

By Elaine Abercrombie | December 16, 2010 | 6:40 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

We all know the mantra of real estate: location, location, location. The neighborhood is usually the most critical factor in determining a home’s value. When you begin your home search, you should create a list of criteria for the neighborhood in which you want to live, work and play.

Ask yourself such questions as, how long is the commute to your workplace? Is an urban setting or a rural area more suited to your lifestyle? What is the crime profile for the neighborhoods that interest you?

How convenient is it to get to shopping centers, churches, schools? Speaking of schools, how is the area’s school district rated? Even if you don’t have or plan to have children, the quality of the school district is another significant factor that determines the home’s future value, which will be important when the time comes to resell your house.

If you find that you’re priced out of the neighborhood you really love, try to locate fixer-uppers in the area. They may need work, yes, but you’ll get your foot in the door, so to speak, and can expect your property value to rise along with the other neighborhood properties and your improvements and repairs.

A local Realtor will help you in locating a suitable neighborhood and home, and protect your best interests. Make your list and make a call today.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 