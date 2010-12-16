Elaine Abercrombie: Questions to Ask During Home Search

We all know the mantra of real estate: location, location, location. The neighborhood is usually the most critical factor in determining a home’s value. When you begin your home search, you should create a list of criteria for the neighborhood in which you want to live, work and play.

Ask yourself such questions as, how long is the commute to your workplace? Is an urban setting or a rural area more suited to your lifestyle? What is the crime profile for the neighborhoods that interest you?

How convenient is it to get to shopping centers, churches, schools? Speaking of schools, how is the area’s school district rated? Even if you don’t have or plan to have children, the quality of the school district is another significant factor that determines the home’s future value, which will be important when the time comes to resell your house.

If you find that you’re priced out of the neighborhood you really love, try to locate fixer-uppers in the area. They may need work, yes, but you’ll get your foot in the door, so to speak, and can expect your property value to rise along with the other neighborhood properties and your improvements and repairs.

A local Realtor will help you in locating a suitable neighborhood and home, and protect your best interests. Make your list and make a call today.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .