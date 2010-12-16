Gas Leak Closes Anapamu Street, Prompts Evacuations

A gas leak was reported about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 18 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Two Santa Barbara Fire Department engines and a truck company responded, as well as a battalion chief.

Initial reports were that workers with a plumbing company were changing out backflow valves in the building when they hit a gas line they didn’t know was there, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado, who was on the scene.

He told Noozhawk that four businesses were evacuated on the block, and Anapamu Street was closed to vehicles and foot traffic. A portion of a parking lot on Chapala Street between Victoria and Anapamu streets also was closed off.

The gas company ordered a work crew to the scene to seal off the leak.

