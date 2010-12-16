Gerald Carpenter: State Street Ballet Presents ‘The Nutcracker’

A dependable and always worth-waiting-for highlight of our holiday arts season is the State Street Ballet’s opulent and brilliant production of Peter Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet.

This year’s performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday in The Granada.

The staging and choreography for this year’s State Street Ballet Nutcracker are by the company’s artistic director, Rodney Gustafson, and by choreographer/ballet master Gary McKenzie. Costumes were designed by A. Christina Giannini and Anaya Cullen. The stunning sets were designed and produced in Moscow (Russia, not Idaho). New to the troupe this year are the husband and wife duo Kaori Takai and Yosuke Yamamoto, from Osaka, who will dance the roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier.

Parents, consider the consequences of taking your children to see and hear The Nutcracker. I mean the consequences for your children, not you, though you are probably letting yourself in for paying for several years worth of ballet lessons. You are, for one thing, not likely to hear so much as a peep out of them for the hour or so the ballet takes to perform — many parents get nervous when their children are silent for too long. Then, too, the story and the dancing no doubt will instill in them a completely unrealistic notion of how much excitement, grace and beauty there are in the world.

But the really serious, life-altering ramifications will arise not from what they see, but from what they hear. This is usually the first classical music children hear, the first that holds their attention for longer than 30 seconds. Tchaikovsky was — is! — an unrivaled spell-binder, and this single score has created more permanent music lovers than the rest of the canon combined.

(When I was a little boy, the most important records in my parents’ collection were a set of three 12-inch 78s of Vladimir Horowitz playing Frédéric Chopin and Franz Liszt, and a single 10-inch 78 with “The Waltz of the Flowers” on one side and “The Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairies” on the other. I played the first, particularly Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6,” fairly often, but the Tchaikovsky I played so frequently that you could practically hear both sides at once.)

Think about it. Then get out your credit cards.

Admission to The Nutcracker ranges from $28 to $53, with children age 12 or younger admitted for $18. Discounts are available for students and seniors. Tickets are available at The Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.