Henry H. Roddenberry, 1944-2010

Posted on December 16, 2010 | 4:36 p.m.

Obituaries

Lifelong Carpinteria resident is remembered for his love of family and friends

Source: Roddenberry Family

Henry H. Roddenberry, a lifelong Carpinteria resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Dec. 12, 2010, at age 66.

He was born in Santa Maria on Oct. 27, 1944. He graduated from Bishop Diego High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Army soon after.

Roddenberry and his loving wife, Patti, were married for 42 years. Together they raised their two children, Michelle (married to Steve Padilla) and John (married to Aletha Dibble). They have two grandchildren, Matthew, 9, and Lauren, 6, and a new one on the way this May.

Roddenberry especially loved his family and friends and spending time on the porch, hot rods, NASCAR, basketball and the Chevrollers Car Club in Santa Barbara.

He had a genuine yet loving sense of humor, which he will be forever known and so greatly missed.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Carpenters Chapel, 4951 Ninth St. in Carpinteria, with a memorial reception immediately following at the Women’s Club of Carpinteria, 1059 Vallecito Road. Guests are invited to bring their favorite memories of Henry.

The Roddenberry family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this time.