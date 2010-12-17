Milpas Community Association Leads Dialogue on Neighborhood Safety

As about 40 people gathered Thursday night at Santa Barbara High School to hear from the newly formed Milpas Community Association, the groundswell was evident and the message couldn’t be clearer. Although the group has been sporting the mantra “taking our neighborhood back” for several months since it began, one speaker put it in newer, rawer terms.

Is Santa Barbara becoming a tale of two cities — with one removed, its residents living in the hills, aloof from the problems of a dense downtown, and the other, where most people own property and businesses, and send their children to school? It was a question posed by Tony Vassallo, a resident of the Westside, but he said he’s been involved with the same safety issues the Milpas group is facing.

“If we’re a tale of two cities, maybe that ought to be a City Council discussion,” he said. “Let’s start merging the two cities together so we can have one safe community again.”

That theme was evident throughout the group’s meeting, which was a heartening mix of grassroots activism aimed at an often downtrodden area. Leading the charge Thursday was the Milpas Community Association’s executive director, Sharon Byrne, who extolled the resources of the area.

She said that although the Milpas corridor has some significant challenges, it’s also dotted with assets. Six schools, five parks, and dozens of churches, community centers and hotels all rest squarely within the corridor boundary. She posed that surely they could be used to leverage their influence and bring back the community’s image.

The disconnect between organizations and neighbors was something Byrne tried to combat as she asked attendees to greet one another. She also showed a handful of pictures from the area, which showed trash on the street, trees that had been tagged and people loitering at the Cabrillo Ball Field. She invited people to share why they had come to the meeting.

Ellen Strickland, owner of Livingreen on Milpas, said she also lives on the street and is apprehensive about walking to and from her store. Others shared similar concerns.

Byrne emphasized the need for a bigger police presence in the area, but she also stressed personal responsibility of the neighborhood.

“We aren’t helpless little citizens who can’t fend for ourselves and make our neighborhood better,” she said. “What are we willing to do? The city is not going to fix everything.”

Santa Barbara police Capt. Alex Altavilla spoke on behalf of the department and said the No. 1 thing residents can do is call 9-1-1 to report the crime.

“If you have a call for service, we want you to call, even though it may be some time before we can respond,” he said, adding that callers should ask the dispatcher to have the officer respond and speak to the caller. Many times when an officer arrives on scene, he said, no activity is seen. Talking with the reporting party makes the officer aware of the scenario, and gives the caller the chance to meet the officer, establishing a relationship.

When felony crimes occur, “we need you to step forward and be a witness,” Altavilla said. Misdemeanor cases need a signature of a witness to make an arrest or issue a citation, he said. Neighborhood watch also will play an important part in the group’s mission, and Altavilla encouraged residents to sign up.

“The bottom line is, we need you to help us fight crime in the community,” he said.

SBPD receives 100,000 calls per year, and is responding with fewer officers than ever. That disparity was highlighted by Eric Beecher, president of the Police Officers Association.

“We just don’t feel like we have enough cops,” he said.

Members of the Milpas Community Association took a trip to Oxnard recently to see how an interfaith community group has dealt with gangs. One of those who went on the trip was Councilman Dale Francisco.

Of the police department, “they simply don’t have enough people,” said Francisco, adding that it will be up to the City Council to prioritize public safety among other budget priorities in the future. “The Milpas community has not had enough attention, in so many ways. It’s very important that elected officials are constantly pressured by the neighborhoods.”

Attendees of the meeting were urged to sign up for neighborhood watch programs and events the group has planned. Click here for more information on the Milpas Community Association, and to get involved.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .