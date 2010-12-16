Page Youth Center to Host Holiday-Filled Afternoon

Children will perform songs, and a portion of tree sales will be given to the center

The Page Youth Center and Jerry’s Flower Stand invite the public to celebrate the holidays with them at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18, when the children from Page Youth Center’s Santa’s Vocal Workshop will perform traditional and nontraditional songs of the season from around the world.

The festive show, directed by Page Youth Center performing arts teacher Erin Bonski, will take place on stage in front of a forest of Christmas trees just behind the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Jerry Mercer, longtime owner of Jerry’s Flower Stand, is hosting the performance and is donating a portion of all Christmas tree sales to the Page Youth Center.

For more information, contact Wana Dowell of the Page Youth Center at 805.967.8778 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.