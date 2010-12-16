QAD of Santa Barbara Adds Global Manufacturer to Its Clientele

QAD Inc.., a Santa Barbara-based provider of enterprise software and services for manufacturers, announced that Dacor, a global manufacturer of high-end luxury kitchen appliances, has deployed QAD Enterprise Applications On Demand to help Dacor deliver more products faster to its competitive market.

Dacor said in a news release this week that it turned to QAD to meet its goals of improving its manufacturing systems, supply chains and information technology to deflect the negative impacts of an economic slowdown.

“QAD On Demand has given us the ability to run the applications we need as if we have dedicated database administrators on staff,” Hugo Valldejuli, Dacor’s chief information officer, said in the news release. “We can now rely on 99.9 percent system availability, while saving on our IT budget, and improving our technical resources with the extension of the QAD On Demand team.”

With QAD’s Enterprise Applications, Dacor said it has become more responsive to the desires of potential customers and has been able to launch a new line of products.

“In a year when the economy and our competition were not encouraged to release new products, we launched eight new models,” said Brett Hunt, Dacor’s director of marketing. “With the technological efficiency of QAD Enterprise Applications, we were able to move very quickly. Not only did we launch our new Distinctive line, we found a distinctive solution to help us get there.”

QAD told Noozhawk that the company is excited to partner with QAD.

“Dacor is a valued customer of QAD. We are proud to help it improve its business performance and excel in the market,” said Gordon Fleming, QAD’s chief marketing officer. “We applaud Dacor’s decision to use QAD Enterprise Applications On Demand — our Software as a Service solution — as it provides a platform that will support Dacor’s ongoing success and its reputation for innovation and customer service.”

