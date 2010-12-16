Shark Sighting Reported Off Coast at Guadalupe Park
The park remained open to visitors, but warning signs were posted
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor |
| December 16, 2010 | 4:45 p.m.
A shark sighting was reported by surfers Thursday morning off the coast at Guadalupe Dunes Park.
Surfers alerted authorities to the sighting about 10 a.m., according to Tom Fayram, interim director of the Santa Barbara County Parks Department.
Warning signs have been posted at the park, which remains open to visitors.
